Harbor Advisory Corp MA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.45. 946,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,246. The firm has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.15.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

