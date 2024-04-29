Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 4.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 113,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 362,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,346. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

