Harbor Advisory Corp MA Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $42.62. 2,625,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,285,038. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

