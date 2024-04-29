Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Danaher by 38.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.48. 449,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

