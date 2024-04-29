Harbor Advisory Corp MA Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $25.74. 9,137,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,601,902. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

