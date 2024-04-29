Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.84. 152,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.