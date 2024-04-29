Harbor Advisory Corp MA Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Zoetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,050. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

