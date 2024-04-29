Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Linda Cook Acquires 86,050 Shares

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Linda Cook acquired 86,050 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £246,103 ($303,980.98).
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 293.38 ($3.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. Harbour Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.90 ($4.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -349.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30.
Harbour Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,380.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
