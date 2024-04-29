Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.40

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.49), with a volume of 15365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.72. The stock has a market cap of £136.25 million, a P/E ratio of -437.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

