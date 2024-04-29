Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million. Harmonic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.71 EPS.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,902. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLIT

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.