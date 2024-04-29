HashAI (HASHAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One HashAI token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HashAI has a market capitalization of $142.55 million and $1.34 million worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashAI has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

About HashAI

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00187 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,467,878.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

