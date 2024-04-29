Head to Head Analysis: Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) versus Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) and Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Krones and Crawford United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Krones alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krones 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crawford United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krones N/A N/A N/A $2.11 32.07 Crawford United $143.89 million 1.01 $13.30 million $3.77 10.90

This table compares Krones and Crawford United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crawford United has higher revenue and earnings than Krones. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Krones and Crawford United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krones N/A N/A N/A Crawford United 9.24% 25.32% 13.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Crawford United shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of Crawford United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crawford United beats Krones on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krones

(Get Free Report)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics. The Filling and Packaging Technology segment offers machines and lines for stretch blow molders, bottle washing, filling, inspection, labelling, conveying, product packing, palletizing, treatment, technology products, as well as for producing PET containers and converting used plastic bottles into food-grade recycled material. The Process Technology segment supplies machines and lines for producing and processing beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, dairy drinks, and alternative proteins; and provides water treatment solutions. The Intralogistics segment is involved in the planning and design of fully automated warehousing, order-picking and material flow systems with high-speed feeders, conveyors, and automated guided vehicle systems. It also offers complete logistics systems, supply and disposal systems, and custom IT and digitalization solutions that manage and optimize all production processes. The company serves breweries; beverage producers; and companies from the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Krones AG was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

About Crawford United

(Get Free Report)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial and Transportation Products segment is involved in the manufacture of flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distribution of silicone and hydraulic hoses to the agriculture and general industrial markets. It also provides engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions; rubber and plastic marine hose for the recreational boating industry; engineered manufacturing solutions, including CNC machining, anodizing, electro polishing, and laser marking for defense, aerospace, and medical device markets; and hydraulic hoses, air tank assemblies, and related products to manufacturers of firefighting trucks and other emergency vehicles. In addition, the company engages in the supply of highly engineered forgings for the aerospace, industrial gas turbine, medical prosthetics, alternative energy, petrochemical, and defense industries; and developing and commercializing marketing and data analytic technology applications. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.