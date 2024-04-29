Head-To-Head Review: Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) vs. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) and Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Ise Blu Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -85.95% -32.94% -24.75% Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CuriosityStream and Ise Blu Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $56.89 million 1.04 -$48.90 million ($0.93) -1.19 Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ise Blu Equity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream.

6.8% of CuriosityStream shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of CuriosityStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Ise Blu Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CuriosityStream and Ise Blu Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ise Blu Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Ise Blu Equity.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats Ise Blu Equity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Ise Blu Equity

Ise Blu Equity Corp. operates in the consumer goods, entertainment, and technology sectors. The company engages in various entertainment, marketing, and new media services, including film production, development of a music label, distribution and marketing of independent music labels, artist management, social networking, acquisition and development of broadcast and broadcast material, and real estate acquisition, as well as sale and licensing of merchandise for apparel manufacturers. It also sells hand tools, hand held power tools, commercial construction equipment, and other consumer items, as well as wholesales gemstones and jewelry. Ise Blu Equity Corp. is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

