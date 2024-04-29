Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,261.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $284.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.43.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.