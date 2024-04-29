Headlands Technologies LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $92.08 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

