Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $172,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

ARCC opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

