Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,491 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.