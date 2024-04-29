Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

