Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,541,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in NU by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 9,646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,124 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. grew its stake in NU by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 23,774,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NU by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

