Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
