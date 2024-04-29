Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
HTLFP opened at $24.89 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
