Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLFP opened at $24.89 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTLFP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

