Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.43

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 12052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 16.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,009,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $55,623,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

