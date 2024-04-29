Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.4 %

HELE stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $86.23 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 101.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

