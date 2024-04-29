Heroes of Mavia Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.47 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $112.47 million and $41.93 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00005942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.79395711 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $54,469,225.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

