Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1381 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

