HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 182,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,718,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $72.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

