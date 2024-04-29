HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.79 and a 200-day moving average of $418.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

