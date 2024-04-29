HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 240,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,309,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $159.93 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.