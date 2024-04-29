HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 563.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.