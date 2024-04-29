HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.08 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

