HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 328.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

