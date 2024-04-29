Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.55).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,913 ($23.63) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,887.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,867.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,222 ($27.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,855.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8,507.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.