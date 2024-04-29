Hillenbrand (HI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

