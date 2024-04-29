Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.20. 410,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,078. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

