Hovde Group Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $97.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Hovde Group from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.10.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.