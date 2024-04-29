HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.00 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

