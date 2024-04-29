Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY24 guidance at $16.00-16.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 16.000-16.500 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUBB opened at $407.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.10. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

