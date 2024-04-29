HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $18.16

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $19.30. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 40,282 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

