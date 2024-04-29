IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of IESC stock opened at $131.15 on Monday. IES has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.34.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
