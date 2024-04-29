IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $131.15 on Monday. IES has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,294 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,205 over the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

