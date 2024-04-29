IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) EVP Sells $104,516.50 in Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IMAX Stock Down 0.4 %

IMAX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. 977,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

