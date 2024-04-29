ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ImmunityBio traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 2369837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,874,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ImmunityBio by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.