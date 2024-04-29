Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10, reports. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Imperial Oil Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

