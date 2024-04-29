Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10, reports. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion.
Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
