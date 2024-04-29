Incyte (INCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

