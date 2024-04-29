Insider Buying: GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Purchases £9,952.26 in Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Didham purchased 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £9,952.26 ($12,292.81).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GCP stock opened at GBX 74.33 ($0.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £645.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,476.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.70. The company has a current ratio of 262.91, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.70 ($1.16).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 23,333.33%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

