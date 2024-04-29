Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells 9,818 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,460,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,527. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.