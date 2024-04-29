Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) is W Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

W Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926,864 shares during the period. Inspirato accounts for about 1.1% of W Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. W Capital Management LLC owned about 5.70% of Inspirato worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Inspirato by 1,093.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inspirato by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Price Performance

NASDAQ ISPO remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.97) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISPO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

See Also

