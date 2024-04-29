Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,300 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Biogen by 215.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $208.90 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.