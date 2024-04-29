Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,100 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Celsius by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celsius by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celsius by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,925,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

