Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $495,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $234.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $198.52 and a 52 week high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

