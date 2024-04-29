Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company stock opened at $393.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

